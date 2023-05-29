Shree Vadgama, 49 of Andrews Place in Chelmsford has repeatedly breached a notice which prohibits her from begging for money in public.

She was issued with and signed a community protection notice in February this year.

The notice contained conditions not to beg in a public place and not to loiter at the drive-through or car park area of McDonald’s, in Robjohns Road, Chelmsford.

But on Sunday, March 12, police responded to reports the defendant was stood blocking the drive-through at the restaurant, asking customers for food.

Two police community support officers attended and engaged with Vadgama, but just two days later, on March 14, she approached a member of the public in Chelmsford High Street and asked them for money.

Again, on March 16, Vadgama was found to have stood outside a shop in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford, asking passers-by for money.

She was arrested for breaching her bail conditions over allegations she breached the community protection notice.

The force sought a criminal behaviour order to impose more stringent conditions on Vadgama.

A three-year criminal behaviour order was imposed at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 22.

It contains five prohibitions, including against begging in a public place within Chelmsford city centre.

She also must not remain within 15 metres of any cash machine within the city centre unless for withdrawing money.

She is prohibited from loitering at the McDonald’s restaurant in Robjohns Road, Chelmsford, and from placing any container or loose change near herself to attract any passers-by to give her money.

Finally, she is banned from acting or inciting others to act in an anti-social manner.

PS Graham Thomas, of Chelmsford Community Policing Team, said: “Securing this order will allow us to act robustly and swiftly in response to any breaches, enabling us to halt any further incidents of ant-social behaviour.

“Vadgama’s persistent anti-social behaviour has caused issues in Chelmsford city centre for some time.

“She has ignored our previous efforts to get her to stop and is now banned from approaching people and asking them for money.

“We are committed to making Chelmsford a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and socialise and taking action against those who would disrupt that aim.

“Giving money to those begging is often funding addiction and encouraging anti-social behaviour, and crucially there are other ways to ensure the vulnerable get the help they need.

“Please think twice if you are considering doing this and perhaps donate to one of the city’s amazing charities instead who work tirelessly to support these individuals.

“In the end we had no choice but to take enforcement action against Vadgama for her breaches.”