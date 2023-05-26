E-scooters will no longer be allowed onboard the company’s trains due to concerns about the type of batteries which typically power the scooters from Thursday, June 1.

The decision is in line with action being taken by many other train operators, including Transport for London.

Although there have been no safety incidents to date involving e-scooters on Greater Anglia services, Transport for London has had two incidents of privately-owned e-scooters catching fire on their network.

Banned - an e-scooter (Image: Getty)

Matt Wakefield, Greater Anglia’s head of safety, security and sustainability, said: “Safety of our passengers and staff is our number one priority, and we know that e-scooters have battery packs which vary greatly in quality.

“The decision has therefore been made to ban these items from carriage on our network due to recent incidents elsewhere and the risks associated with them using faulty lithium batteries and catching fire.”

The new policy covers e-scooters only and full access is still granted to those using mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and e-bikes, which are all exempt from the ban.