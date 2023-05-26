Braintree Council has been waiting to appeal the decision which was made in the High Court last month.

It took legal action over the proposed use of the former Wethersfield airbase to accommodate up to 1,700 male asylum seekers for up to 180 days each, but lost the court battle.

Now, the council has received an update on the Home Office's plans to house asylum seekers at Wethersfield.

Council leader Graham Butland said: “We have received notification that our appeal against the High Court’s decision regarding the interpretation of Class Q and the refusal to grant the Council an injunction to stop the Home Office’s proposals to provide accommodation for asylum seekers at Wethersfield Airfield will be heard on June 12.

“We are also currently working with all parties across the three judicial reviews that have been brought against the Home Office decision to use this site and RAF Scampton in West Lindsey.

“We have received confirmation from the High Court that the permission hearing on all three judicial reviews, which will determine whether the parties are granted permission to proceed with the judicial reviews, will be heard on July 12 and 13, after the appeal hearing.

“In line with the undertaking provided as part of the injunction legal proceedings, we have received further confirmation from the Secretary of State for the Home Department that in view of the pending appeal hearing, they will not be placing any asylum seekers on the site before June 26.

“We have continued to stress the importance to the Home Office of them keeping residents and businesses updated on their asylum centre plans for RAF Wethersfield.

“We are aware the Home Office are setting up engagement sessions with residents in the nearby area, the wider local community and stakeholders including parish councils over the next couple of weeks as a way of keeping people updated on any progress and developments, and for people to ask questions and share concerns.

"We will continue to keep residents updated.”