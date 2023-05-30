The Essex Book Festival, a revered literary event in Essex, is back with a bang.

This year's event promises more than 100 captivating workshops and activities spread across 20 libraries, two universities, historical landmarks, and serene gardens.

The festival's organizers have meticulously curated an extensive lineup of events, ensuring there is something for everyone.

From seasoned bibliophiles to those taking their first steps into the enchanting world of literature, the Essex Book Festival invites all to indulge in its literary extravaganza, fostering a sense of community and inspiring a love for the written word.

This year, book lovers and writers can book hot desks, partake in poetry events and workshops and participate in writers-in-residence.

Artist, writer and wildcrafter Lora Aziz will set off on a week-long 70-mile radical pilgrimage between June 15 and June 21 as part of a series called In my steps: Radical Walks in Essex.

Starting at Southend Pier, the trail will hug The Thames and turn towards Hockley Woods before pivoting north towards Saffron Walden, the one-time UK capital of saffron.

For more information, visit essexbookfestival.org.uk.