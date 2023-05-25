Essex Police have confirmed the name of a man who died following a crash in Witham earlier this month.

Officers were on patrol in Witham shortly before 5pm on Monday, May 15, when they came across a collision on Bronte Road, near the junction of Cressing Road.

The collision involved a Tesla and a bicycle.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

He has since been formally identified as 71-year-old John Wiseman from Witham.

John's family have now paid tribute to him.

They said: "John was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and a great friend to so many. He was kind-hearted, devoted and stepped up for others without hesitation.

"We're all heartbroken and the loss we feel is immeasurable.

"The love we have for him can never be expressed in words.

"He will be forever missed.”

Detectives from Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate, and John Wiseman’s family is being supported by specialist officers.