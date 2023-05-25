Beyonce will be performing at the venue, near Northumberland Park station, from Monday until next Sunday.

The Essex rail operator has reminded fans not to travel by train to the concert on Saturday, June 3, when another day of strike action is set to disrupt rail passengers.

Train services will be severely reduced and disrupted, it warned.

Touring - Beyonce (Image: Mason Poole/Live Nation/PA Wire)

Industrial action will also affect services to varying extents next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Fans heading to the Renaissance world tour are advised to check their route before they travel on those days.

Longer journey times are also expected on Monday and next Sunday due to engineering works.

Greater Anglia’s customer service boss Martin Moran said: “We always want to support large local events where possible and make it as easy as possible for people to travel to by train.

“Due to engineering works and industrial actions on some days of these concerts, please plan ahead and check before you travel.

“To save time and beat the queues, passengers are advised to buy tickets online or via the Greater Anglia app before they travel.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats. However, we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

Concert-goers are advised to visit Greater Anglia’s website at greateranglia.co.uk to plan their journeys.

Industrial action on June 3 will also affect more than 100,000 people travelling to the annual Epsom Derby as well as cricket fans travelling to watch England v Ireland at Lord’s.

Superstar - Beyonce is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Image: Sian Blackham/PA Wire)

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The upcoming rail strikes called by the Aslef and RMT leadership will not only affect our passengers’ daily commute, but will also impact those travelling to the FA Cup final and other events across the country, causing disappointment and frustration for tens of thousands of people.

“Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.”

Beyonce kicked off the UK leg of her tour at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium last week.

Fans described the atmosphere as “buzzing” and said that Beyonce songs were being played “in every bar” close to the Welsh stadium.