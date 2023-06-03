Matt Pattison, a firefighter based at Southend Fire Station, took on a 23-kilometre paddleboarding challenge to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.

He spent a total of six hours and 48 minutes paddleboarding on the River Chelmer from Chelmsford City Centre to Heybridge Basin.

So far, he has raised more than £900 for the cause.

Raising awareness: Matt on the River Chelmer (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service)

He lost his dad John in 2010 and his older sister Jayne in 2022, both to pancreatic cancer.

He hopes to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

He said: “I am raising money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Research, having lost my dad in 2010 and my older sister in 2022 to this awful killer, it’s a charity close to my heart.

“This is an endurance paddle from City to Sea, Chelmsford City Centre to Heybridge Basin which opens up to the North Sea, in excess of 23km.”

