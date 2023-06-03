A FIREFIGHTER swapped his fire safety gear for some paddling gear in a challenge to raise money in memory of his dad and sister.
Matt Pattison, a firefighter based at Southend Fire Station, took on a 23-kilometre paddleboarding challenge to raise money for the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund.
He spent a total of six hours and 48 minutes paddleboarding on the River Chelmer from Chelmsford City Centre to Heybridge Basin.
So far, he has raised more than £900 for the cause.
He lost his dad John in 2010 and his older sister Jayne in 2022, both to pancreatic cancer.
He hopes to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
He said: “I am raising money and awareness for Pancreatic Cancer Research, having lost my dad in 2010 and my older sister in 2022 to this awful killer, it’s a charity close to my heart.
“This is an endurance paddle from City to Sea, Chelmsford City Centre to Heybridge Basin which opens up to the North Sea, in excess of 23km.”
To find out more or to donate, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel