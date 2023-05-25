A selection of animals from RSPCA branches in Essex and the associated Danaher Animal Home is looking to find new owners.
There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.
You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Izzy
Gender - Female
Age - Eight years old
Breed - Doberman
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Izzy you can view their full profile here.
Izzy is described as a "super friendly" dog who loves having a fuss and cuddle with her handlers.
She loves the company of other dogs on walks and to play with them off lead, but because she can be a little unsure at times Danaher Animal Home recommend her to be the only dog in a new home.
Additionally, she has a minor medical complaint that will require ongoing treatment throughout her life.
Keith
Gender - Male
Age - Two years old
Breed - Terrier cross
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Keith you can view their full profile here.
Keith is described as "a very loving boy and confident with his handlers that he knows" but lacks confidence when meeting new people.
He will need a family that will take their time with him and help him to slowly socialise.
Danaher Animal Home are looking for someone who has terrier experience as well as someone who has owned rescue dogs before.
Wallace and Grommit
Gender - Male
Age - Two months old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair
Colour - Black and white
If you want to adopt Wallace and Grommit you can view their full profile here.
Wallace and Grommit are in need of a forever home where they can learn to trust people a little more and have a chance to be playful kittens.
They will need a quiet home with a set up in one room to begin with before having the chance to explore wider surroundings.
Additionally, they will need lots of toys and cuddles and an owner who has the patience to help them come out of their shells a little.
Pete
Gender - Male
Age - TBC
Breed - Lop
Colour - Brown/Grey
If you want to adopt Pete you can view their full profile here.
Pete was found abandoned and was extremely sad and scared when he first arrived at Danaher Animal Home.
He is now ready for a forever home and would like one with a doe to keep him company.
Pete is described as being suitable for first-time owners or families with young children.
RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex
Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.
From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.
The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.
Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.
“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”
