Benjamin, 52, will return to Walford alongside her character's four-year-old granddaughter Peggy Taylor.

Fans of the BBC soap last saw Lisa in 2019 when she helped Louise flee to Portugal.

Four years later, her return will not be welcome by everyone and likely will be shocking for Peggy's dad Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Lucy Benjamin to return to Albery Square after four years

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Lucy said: "I can’t wait to return as Lisa after leaving for Portugal with Louise and Peggy in 2019.

"No doubt, in true Lisa fashion, she will bring plenty of drama for many of the characters, which is why playing her is such a delight."

While Keanu will be left stunned, it's not known if Tilly Keeper will be back to reprise her role as Louise Mitchell - Peggy's mother.

The pair thought Louise's ex Keanu had been murdered by Martin Fowler (James Bye), but he faked Keanu's death.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw said: "We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Lisa back for a short while as she and Peggy cause trouble between the happy couple, Sharon and Keanu."

In January 2020, Lucy - who first played Lisa from 1998 to 2003 and then in brief stints in 2010 and 2017 - refused to rule out another return to Albert Square.

When appearing on ITV's 'This Morning', Lucy shared: "I don't even know if I can talk about it! I knew I was going back for a stint, and I've completed that stint."

When she was asked about another run in Albert Square, she added: "Well, possibly. Yeah, I mean, it's so difficult ... Lisa never seems to go away."