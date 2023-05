There are multiple Ride London events taking place at the weekend in Essex.

The following roads will be temporarily closed in the district of Uttlesford, Braintree and Colchester on Friday, May 26.

The roads are set to be closed throughout the day, however, specific times have not been confirmed by Essex Highways.

Saffron Walden

• King Street For its entire length to its J/W High Street

• High street From its junction with (J/W) King Street to its J/W B1052 London Road

• B1052 London Road B1383 From its J/W with High Street to its J/W Audley End Road

• Audley End Road From its J/W B1052 London Road to its J/W Spring Hill

• Spring Hill From its J/W Audley End Road to Spring Hill, Littlebury

Littlebury

• Spring Hill From Spring Hill, Saffron Walden to its junction with B1383 London Road

• B1383 London Road From its J/W Spring Hill to its J/W Chestnut Avenue

• Chestnut Avenue From its J/W B1383 London Road to its J/W Littlebury Green Road

• Littlebury Green Road From its J/W Chestnut Avenue to its J/W Royston Road B1039

Elmdon

• Royston Road B1039 From its J/W Littlebury Green Road Royston Road to its J/W Bridge Green Road

• Bridge Green Road From its J/W Royston Road to its J/W Woodmans Lane

• Woodmans Lane From its J/W Bridge Green Road to its J/W Langley Road

Langley

• Langley Road From its J/W Woodmans Lane to its J/W Cogmore

• Cogmore From its J/W Langley Road to its J/W Bull Lane

• Bull Lane From its J/W Cogmore to its J/W Park Lane

Clavering

• Park Lane From its J/W Bull Lane to its J/W Langley Lower Green

Langley Lower Green From its J/W Park Lane to its J/W Langley Road

Langley Road From its J/W Langley Road to its J/W Mills Road

Mills Road From its J/W Langley Road to its J/W Plantation Hill

Plantation Hill From its J/W Mills Road to its J/W Lower Road

Lower Road From its J/W Plantation Hill to its J/W High Street

High Street B1038 From its J/W Lower Road to its J/W Clatterbury Lane

Clatterbury Lane From its J/W High Street to its J/W Arkesden Road

Arkesden

Arkesden Road From its J/W Clatterbury Lane to its J/W Clatterbury Lane, Clavering

Clatterbury Lane From its J/W Arkesden Road to its J/W Main Street

Main Street From its J/W Clatterbury Lane to its J/W Church Hill

Church Hill From its J/W Main Street to its J/W Quicksie Hill

Quicksie Hill From its J/W Church Hill to its J/W Wendon Road

Wenden Road From its J/W Quicksie Hill to its J/W Arkesdon Road (Wendons Ambro)

Wendons Ambro

Arkesden Road From its J/W Wenden Road to its J/W Royston Road

Royston Road B1039 From its J/W Arkesdon Road to its J/W Station Road

Station Road B1039 From its J/W Royston Road to its J/W London Road

London Road B1383 From its J/W Station Road to its J/W Spring Hill

Spring Hill From its J/W London Road B1383 to its J/W Audley End Road

Saffron Walden

Audley End Road From its J/W Spring Hill to its Junction with London Road, B1052

London Road B1052 From its J/W Audley End Road to its J/W High Street

High Street From its J/W London Road to its J/W George Street

George Street B184 From its J/W High Street to its J/W Hill Street

Hill Street From its J/W George Street to its J/W Cates Corner

Cates Corner From its J/W Hill Street to its J/W East Street

East Street From its J/W Cates Corner to its J/W Radwinter Road B1053

Radwinter Road B1053 From its J/W East Street to its J/W Walden Road (Sewards End)

Sewards End

Walden Road From its J/W B1053 Radwinter Road to Walden Road (Sewards End)

Radwinter Road From its J/W Walden Road (Sewards End) to its J/W B1053 Walden Road (Radwinter)

Radwinter

Walden Road B1053 From its J/W Radwinter Road to its J/W Sampford Road

Sampford Road From its J/W Walden Road to its J/W B1053 Walden Road (Hempstead)

Hempstead

B1053 Walden Road From its J/W Sampford Road to its J/W B1055 Anso Road

B1055 Anso Road From its J/W B1053 Walden Road to its J/W High Street B1054

High Street B1054 From its J/W B1055 Anso Road to its J/W B1054 Bumpstead Road

B1054 Bumpstead Road From its J/W B1054 High Street to its J/W B1054 Hempstead Road

Steeple Bumpstead

B1054 Hempstead Road From its J/W B1054 Bumpstead Road to its J/W Water Lane

Water Lane From its J/W Hempstead Road to its J/W North Street

North Street From its J/W Water Lane to its J/W Haverhill Road

Haverhill Road From its J/W North Street to its J/W Blois Road

Blois Road From its J/W Haverhill Road to its J/W B1054 Broad Green

Birdbrook

B1054 Broad Green From its J/W Blois Road to its J/W B1054 Blois Road (Birdbrook)

B1054 Blois Road From its J/W B1054 Broad Green to its J/W New England Road

New England Road From its J/W Blois Road to its J/W Boreham Place Sturmer Road A1017

Boreham Place From its J/W Boreham Place to its J/W A1017 Sturmer Road

Sturmer Road A1017 From its J/W Boreham Place New England Road to its J/W Station Road

Station Road From its J/W Sturmer Road A1017 to its J/W Birdbrook Road

Birdbrook Road From its J/W Station Road to its J/W Stambourne Road

Stambourne Road From its J/W Birdbrook Road to its J/W Wesley End Road, Ridgewell

Stambourne

Wesley End Road From its J/W Stambourne Road to its J/W Church Road

Church Road From its J/W Wesley End Road to its J/W Dyers Road (End)

Dyers Road (End) From its J/W Church Road to it J/W Finchingfield Road

Finchinfield

Finchingfield Road From its J/W Dyers Road (End) to its J/W Robinhood End

Robinhood End From its J/W Finchingfield Road its J/W Finchingfield Road

Finchingfield Road From its J/W Robinhood End to Upper Howe Street

Upper Howe Street From its J/W Finchingfield Road to its J/W B1057 Howe Street

B1057 Howe Street From its J/W Upper Howe Street to its J/W Duck End

Duck End From its J/W B1057 Howe Street to its J/W The Causeway B1057

The Causeway B1057 From its J/W Duck End to its J/W Church Hill

Church Hill B1057 From its J/W B1057 The Causeway to its J/W Wethersfield Road

Wethersfield Road From its J/W Church Hill to its J/W Finchingfield Road

Wethersfield

Finchingfield Road From its J/W Wethersfield Road to its J/W Meadside

Meadside From its J/W Finchingfield Road to its J/W Silver Street

Silver Street From its J/W Meadside to its J/W High Street

High Street From its J/W Silver Street to its J/W Hudsons Hill

Hudsons Hill From its J/W High Street to its J/W Hedingham Road

Hedingham Road From its J/W Hudsons Hill to its J/W Wethersfield Road

Sible Hedingham

Wethersfield Road From its J/W Hedingham Road to its J/W Almshouse Green

Almshouse Green From its J/W Wethersfield Road to its J/W Wethersfield Road

Wethersfield Road From its J/W Almshouse Green to its J/W Prayors Hill

Prayors Hill From its J/W Wethersfield Road to its J/W Rectory Road

Rectory Road From its J/W Prayors Hill to its J/W A1017 Swan Street

Swan Street A1017 From its J/W Rectory Road to its J/W A1017 Potter Street

A1017 Potter Street From its J/W A1017 Swan Street to its J/W A1017 Queen Street

A1017 Queen Street From its J/W A1017 Potter Street to its J/W Halstead Road A1124

Halstead Road A1124 From its J/W Queen Street to its J/W A1124 Hedingham Road

A1124 Hedingham Road From its J/W A1124 Halstead Road to its J/W A1124 Hedingham Road (Halstead)

Halstead

A1124 Hedingham Road From its J/W A1124 Hedingham Road (Greenstead Green) to its junction with A1124 Market Hill

A1124 Market Hill From its J/W A1124 Hedingham Road (Halstead) to its J/W A131 Head Street

A131 Head Street A1124 From its J/W A1124 Market Hill to its J/W Colchester Road A1124

Colchester Road A1124 From its J/W A131 Head Street to its J/W A1124 Parley Beams

A1124 Parley Beams From its J/W A1124 Colchester Road to its J/W A1124 Stonebridge Hill, Greenstead Green

A1124 Stonebridge Hill From its J/W Parley Beams to its J/W A1124 Halstead Road, Colne Engaine

Earls Colne

A1124 Halstead Road From its J/W A1124 Stonebridge Hill to its J/W A1124 High Street

A1124 High Steet From its J/W A1124 Halstead Road to its J/W Church Hill

Church Hill From its J/W High Street to its J/W A1124 Upper Holt Street

A1124 Upper Holt Street From its J/W with Church Hill to its J/W A1124 Lower Holt Street

A1124 Lower Holt Street From its J/W A1124 Upper Holt Street to its J/W A1124 Colneford Hill

A1124 Colneford Hill From its J/W A1124 Lower Holt Street to its J/W Colchester Road A1124 (White Colne)

Colchester Road A1124 From its J/W A1124 Colneford Hill to its J/W Colchester Road A1124 (Wakes Colne), White Colne

Wakes Colne

Colchester Road A1124 From its J/W Colchester Road (White Colne) to its J/W A1124 Tyburn Hill

A1124 Tyburn Hill From its J/W A1124 Colchester Road (Wakes Colne) to its J/W A1124 Colchester Road (Wakes Colne)

A1124 Colchester Road From its Junction with A1124 Colchester Road to its J/W Station Road

Station Road From its J/W Colchester Road to its J/W Bures Road

Bures Road From its J/W Station Road to its J/W Chappel Road

Mount Bures

Chappel Road From its J/w Bures Road to its J/W Hall Road

Hall Road From its J/W Chappel Road to its J/W Colchester Road, Bures Hamlet

Colchester Road B1508 From its J/W Hall Road to its J/W Lower Road (Mount Bures)

Lower Road From its J/W Colchester Road to its J/W Lower Road (Wormingford)

Wormingford

Lower Road From its junction with Lower Road (Mount Bures) to its J/W with B1508 Sandy Hill

B1508 Sandy Hill From its J/W with Lower Road (Wormingford) to its J/W Main Road

Main Road From its J/W B1508 Sandy Hill to its J/W Little Horkesley Road

Little Horkesley Road From its J/W Main Road to its J/W Cockrells Road

Little Horkesley

Cockrells Road From its J/W Little Horkesley Road to its J/W School Road

School Road From its J/W Cockrells Road to its J/W Water Lane

Water Lane From its J/W School Road to its J/W Horkesley Hill

Horkesley Hill From its J/W Water Lane to its J/W Park Road, Great Horkesley

Park Road From its J/W Horkesley Hill to its J/W Burnt Dick Hill, Great Horkesley

Boxted

Burnt Dick Hill From its J/W Park Road to its J/W Church Road

Church Road From its J/W Burnt Dick Hill to its J/W Parsonage Hill

Parsonage Hill From its J/W Church Road to its J/W Carters Hill

Carters Hill From its J/W Parsonage Hill to its J/W Straight Road

Straight Road From its J/w Carters Hill to its J/W Dedham Road (Boxted)

Dedham Road From its J/W Straight Road to its J/W Dedham Road (Langham)

Dedham Road From its junction with Dedham Road (Boxted) to its J/W Ipswich Road, Langham

Dedham

Gun Hill/ Ipswich Road From its J/W Dedham Road (Langham) to its J/W Stratford Road

Stratford Road From its J/W Ipswich Road to its J/W High Street

High Street From its J/W Stratford Road to its J/W Brook Street

Brook Street From its J/W High Street to its J/W Crown Street

Crown Street From its J/W Brook Street to its J/W Castle Hill

Castle Hill From its J/W Crown Street to its J/W The Heath

The Heath From its J/W Castle Hill to its J/W Long Road East

Long Road East From its J/W The Heath to its J/W Mill Hill

Lawford

Mill Hill From its J/W Long Road East to its J/W Dedham Road

Dedham Road From its J/W Mill Hill to its J/W A137 Wignall Street

A137 Wignall Street From its J/W Dedham Road to its J/W Long Road

Long Road From its J/W Wignall Street to its J/W B1352 New Road B1352

Mistley

New Road B1352 From its J/W Long Road to its J/W B1352 High Street

B1352 High Street From its J/W New Road B1352 to its J/W Harwich Road

Harwich Road From its J/W B1352 High Street to its J/W B1352 Jenkins Hill

Bradfield

B1352 Jenkins Hill From its J/W Harwich Road to its J/W B1352 Brickmans Hill

B1352 Brickmans Hill From its J/W with B1352 Jenkins Hill to its J/W B1352 Ship Hill

B1352 Ship Hill From its J/W with B1352 Brickmans Hill to its J/W B1352 Station Road

B1352 Station Road From its J/W B1352 Ship Hill to its J/W The Street

The Street From its J/W Station Road to its J/W Heath Road

Heath Road From its J/W The Street to its J/W Steam Mill Road

Steam Mill Road From its J/W Heath Road to its J/W Clacton Road

Mistley

Clacton Road From its J/W Steam Mill Road to its J/W Dead Lane

Dead Lane From its J/W Clacton Road to its J/W Chequers Road

Little Bromley

Chequers Road From its J/W Dead Lane to its J/W Ardleigh Road

Ardleigh Road From its J/W Chequers Road to its J/W Little Bromley Road

Ardleigh

Little Bromley Road From its J/W Ardleigh Road to its J/W Water House Lane

Waterhouse Lane From its J/W Little Bromley Road to its J/W Old Shield Farm Road

Old Shield Farm Road From its J/W Waterhouse Lane to its J/W Frating Road

Frating Road From its J/W Old Shield Farm Road to its J/W Ardleigh Road

Colchester

Ardleigh Road From its J/W Frating Road to its J/W Colchester Road, Great Bromley

Colchester Road From its J/W Ardleigh Road to its J/W Bromley Road

Bromley Road From its J/W Colchester Road to its J/W Harwich Road

Harwich Road From its J/W Bromley Road to its J/W St Andrews Avenue

St Andrews Avenue From its J/W Harwich Road to its J/W Ipswich Road

Ipswich Road From its J/W with St Andrews Avenue to its J/W East Street

East Street From its J/W Ipswich Road to its J/W East Hill

East Hill From its J/W East Hill to its J/W High Street

High Street From its J/w East Hill to the finish line.

An order is also in place to temporarily suspend the bus lane on the south side of Colchester High Street from its junction with Queen Street, west for a distance of 50 metres.