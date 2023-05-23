O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs was listed in the factual entertainment category following the death of the TV presenter and comedian earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund and sadly passed away from the disease last year, was named in the category of authored documentary for Bowelbabe In Her Own Words.

A whole host of programmes and names across a wide range of categories were included in the longlist.

Alongside O'Grady's For the Love of Dogs, Jay Blades’ The Repair Shop and The Martin Lewis Money Show Live were nominated in the factual entertainment category.

In the TV presenter category, This Morning’s Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are longlisted alongside Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, with Ant & Dec also being included having won it the last 21 years.

The actress Hannah Waddingham has also been included in the presenter category for her work on Eurovision, whilst Sarah Lancashire was nominated for her performance as Catherine Cawood on Happy Valley in the Drama Performance category.

How to vote on National Television Awards 2023 longlist

Voting online for the National Television Awards longlist is free and can be done by visiting the NTA website here.

It is open right now and will remain so until 11 pm on Friday, June 2 so you'll need to sort your choices out fairly soon.

Votes received outside of these times will not be counted and restrictions on multiple voting apply.

The shortlist will then be revealed later this year in August when the final round of voting begins.

Winners will be announced at the ceremony on ITV on September 5, 2023.