The £500,000 project is the latest addition to Clacton Pier’s growing list of attractions and a whole host of events has been lined-up for the weekend.

The interactive dino safari walk-through experience and 4D cinema will open its gates to visitors on Saturday morning, May 27, and there will be a spectacular fireworks extravaganza at 9pm on Sunday, May 28.

The display will include dino-themed music, lighting and lasers staged by Dynamic Fireworks and MRL Productions.

Pier director Billy Ball said interest in Jurassic Pier has been massive.

“It has really caught the imagination and we have been getting inquiries about it for months,” he added.

“We are now finally at the point where families will get the chance to enjoy this totally immersive experience for themselves and we are looking forward to their reaction.”

Jurassic Pier is set to open this weekend (Image: Clacton Pier)

Children’s TV personality Andy Day will perform the opening ceremony at 10.45am on Saturday. His four shows over the weekend are totally sold out but there are still a few slots available to be booked for Jurassic Pier.

The enclosures of giant animatronic dinosaurs lead into the cinema with its motion seating, audio-visual lighting and sound systems, 3D glasses and water-squirters.

The individually commissioned dinosaurs have come from Asia and the herd includes an eight-metre-long Tyrannosaurus-Rex, four metre Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor, a Bambiraptor, and a Pterosaur.

As part of the weekend there will also be free live music on Saturday and Sunday as well as James Magic showing off his tricks all weekend, including Bank Holiday Monday.

Ranger Rhiannon Batchelor with a baby T-Rex and young fan (Image: Clacton Pier)

Work on the £130,000 revamp of Boardwalk Bar and Grill is due to be completed the following weekend (June 3/4) – along with augmented reality darts, and two shuffleboards, new seats and a complete redecoration.

“Our visitors will certainly see a major difference in the Boardwalk with a significant facelift and the introduction of the very latest in social entertainment technology,” said Mr Ball.

“This – along with Jurassic Pier - is all about continuing to improve our offer for our visitors and provide them with new and exciting experiences.”