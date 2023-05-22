Fire crews from five different stations were called to a house in Dunmow Road, Takeley, on Sunday at about 2.45am.

After arriving at the scene crews from Newport, Stansted, Harlow and Hertfordshire, were comfronted by a "sea of orange".

Blaze - family house on fire (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Services)

With the help of a high reach extendable turret, operated by the Stansted Airport Fire Service, firefighters battled the inferno.

The blaze had started in an outbuilding at the rear of the family's home and quickly spread to the roof of the house.

An investigation into the fire, which has rendered the property inhabitable, has since concluded the cause of the blaze was accidental.

Smoke - firefighters worked all morning to keep the fire under control (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Services)

Dunmow Road will remain closed, with a diversion in place, while work at the scene continues.

Station manager Terry Maher said: "The owners were alerted to the fire by their dogs barking in the early hours of this morning.

Damage - the house was left 'uninhabitable' (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Services)

"Crews worked incredibly hard, particularly due to the limited water supply, and did a fantastic job in saving the property and horses who were in a nearby stable.

"I'd also like to thank Stansted Airport Fire Service who were able to support us."