The nationwide rollout of the scheme will see the return of Morrisons Fivers – a voucher customers receive when they have earned 5,000 points.

Morrisons Fivers can be redeemed on a future shop in-store or online.

A new advertising and brand campaign also launches today which revives the “More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons” strapline which was introduced in Sir Ken Morrison’s time and was last used in 2006.

Morrisons launches new loyalty scheme for customers

Morrisons will continue to offer customers “More Reasons To Shop at Morrisons” with deals on a range of products including big brands and Morrisons' unique Market Street counters - where skilled colleagues, including butchers and bakers, prepare fresh food for customers.

For example, this week customers can grab a 20-piece British BBQ meat pack for £9.99, enjoy two breakfasts for £10 in a Morrisons café or buy six bottles of wine and save 25%.

How does the new Morrisons More card work?





The new Morrisons More card can be used as a physical card or on the app.

It has been trialled in a number of stores over the last few weeks and Morrisons says feedback from customers has been extremely positive.

Customers can earn points on selected products and counters in-store and online plus they can earn five points for every litre of fuel they buy in a Morrisons petrol filling station (excluding franchise petrol stations).

Morrisons Fiver vouchers are returning (Image: Morrisons)

Examples of points available this week include:

100 More Points for every five pack of doughnuts (89p)

500 More Points for every £5 spent at the pizza counter

600 More Points for every £6 spent in a Morrisons café

100 More Points for every British BBQ meat pack from the butcher’s counter.

When a customer has earned 5,000 points, they will receive a Morrisons Fiver voucher.

Morrisons' programme of exclusive offers which launched last October for loyalty card members remains a key feature of the new scheme.

The More Card Exclusives mean customers can benefit from deals and discounts which in launch week include:

1-litre Spirits for £17

Nescafé Gold 300g and Nescafé Original 200g for £4.99

Pringles for £1.25

Cathedral City Cheese 350g for £3.00

Fish Friday - 20% off fresh fish from the Market Street fish counter each Friday

Steak Saturdays - 20% of British steaks from the Market Street butcher’s counter each Saturday.

More Card customers can also benefit from personal offers – customers who use the app will be able to activate their offers on their device while card users will receive vouchers at the till that can be used on a future purchase.

More Card customers will also be able to get surprise offers which will help make the most of key moments like flowers at Mother’s Day or sweet treats at Halloween.

A Basket Bonus is also up for grabs as a customer who scans the app or swipes their More Card may be in with a chance to ‘bag a bonus’ offer - it might be money off a shop or a treat from a Market Street counter.

The new “More Reasons To Shop At Morrisons” brand campaign, created with Leo Burnett, debuts today (May 22) on Coronation Street.

The campaign, which includes a brand new look and feel, will run across TV, radio, press, digital display, social media and out-of-home as well as in Morrisons stores and online.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they have missed the Morrisons Fivers and so we’ve brought them back as part of a radical overhaul of the Morrisons loyalty scheme.

“The new More Card - which replaces the My Morrisons scheme - will enable customers to earn points on selected purchases, including fuel, and redeem those points for fivers off their shopping. The card will also give customers access to exclusive More Card prices with market-leading discounts on customers’ favourites.

“Alongside the launch of the new loyalty programme, we are also excited to announce our new brand campaign, “More Reasons To Shop at Morrisons”. Customers tell us there are so many distinctive and motivating reasons to choose Morrisons, such as helpful tips from our expert butchers and fishmongers, our commitment to British meat and produce or fan-favourite freshly baked doughnuts, and so despite not being used for a long time, “More Reasons” still really resonates.

“We’ve brought it back in a major new campaign which celebrates customers' real reasons for choosing Morrisons, in a funny and relatable way. And yes - even the iconic jingle is back!”

The new Morrisons More Card launches nationwide today (May 22).