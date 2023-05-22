Managed migration is the process of moving people from six “legacy” benefits to Universal Credit.

Those legacy benefits include Working Tax Credits, Housing Benefit, Income Support and income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

It also covers those claiming income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and Child Tax Credit.

The DWP has sent letters to a number of claimants in England about the upcoming changes to their benefits.

New government guidance, for those who have received a letter from the DWP, says: “The following 6 benefits and tax credits are ending for people of working age:

Child Tax Credit

Housing Benefit

Income Support

income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA)

income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Working Tax Credit

“You will be notified of when you will be asked to claim Universal Credit.

“If you currently receive these benefits, you will receive a Migration Notice letter from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). This letter will inform you that your existing benefits or tax credits will be ending, and the date you must claim Universal Credit by.”

In order to continue receiving financial support, you will have to claim your Universal Credit by the deadling given on your letter from the DWP.

The date given will be three months from the date the letter was sent out.

Further guidance explains: “This gives you time to gather any information and evidence, such as identity documents that you need to make your claim.

“It may take time to gather all your documents and evidence to make your claim online, so you need to act as soon as possible.

“If you cannot claim Universal Credit by the deadline date given on your letter, you should contact the Universal Credit Migration Notice helpline as soon as possible.

“We can only give you more time to make a claim if you have a good reason. You must request this before the deadline date on your letter.”