Pret A Manger is opening a new cafe at the Braintree Village designer shopping village.

The British sandwich shop franchise first opened in 1983 and now has more than 400 locations under its belt, including Chelmsford, Brentwood and Stansted Airport.

Branded white boards have appeared in the shopping village as the cafe giant prepares to open its newest site.

Cafe giant - Branded white boards have appeared at Braintree Village (Image: Newsquest)

It will be in good company, sitting next door to Braintree Village's Tefal store.

Pret isn't the only chain expanding in Essex, as Greggs, which is known for its good-value coffee, is preparing to open a new store at Colchester's Northern Gateway.

Caffeine-craving fans don't have long to wait long to get their Pret fix as it is expected the new store will open its doors in June.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy Pret's vast menu of hot and cold drinks, breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, and snacks as part of their shopping trips.

The new cafe will face stiff competition - with its rival Costa Coffee already having a well-established coffee shop at Braintree Village.

Starbucks, another competitor with a loyal fanbase, also has a location a short stroll away inside Braintree's Cineworld cinema.