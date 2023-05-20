Yesterday, the team received more than 2,000 calls, 1,300 of which came through 999, which is on par with their busiest times of year.

Despite the demand, only 20 per cent of calls received yesterday required an immediate emergency response.

Chief Inspector Jamie Gingell, who runs the Essex Police control room, said: “The level of calls we had yesterday is on par with our busiest period over the summer and busier than at Christmas.

High demand - Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

“Only around 20 per cent of 999 calls required an immediate emergency response.

“Despite this demand, my team has worked professionally and diligently to help those people who’ve called us and I’m really proud of the work they have done.

“But we need your help to ensure we can get to those people who need our help the most as quickly as possible.”

Chief Insp Gingell added: “Please only call 999 in the case of an emergency – where someone’s wellbeing is at immediate risk or the incident is ongoing.

“If it’s not an emergency then there are other, better ways to get in touch.

“If you have information about an incident or investigation that has already happened, you can also report this to us using our online reporting services at essex.police.uk/digital101.

“If you have questions about road closures or noise nuisance or similar issues to that then please contact your local council as they are the best people to speak to about these issues.

“You can contact us using our Live Chat functionality during operating hours rather than waiting on a 101 line.”

“And if you’re not sure if something is a policing matter or if another organisation would be better placed to help, you can find out by visiting the Ask the Police website at askthe.police.uk.”