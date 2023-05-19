Kirsten Rausing, who owns a third of multinational company Tetra Laval, tops the list for both Suffolk and wider East Anglia with a net worth of £12billion.

The 70-year-old Swedish-born businesswoman and Newmarket-based racehorse owner is the granddaughter of Ruben Rausing, the founder of food packaging firm Tetra Pak.

She was also named one of the most generous billionaires after she donated £5million of her fortune to Alzheimer’s Research UK and £5.9m to the University of Cambridge.

Kirsten Rausing is the richest person in East Anglia (Image: Newsquest)

She is more than £10bn richer than the second richest person in East Anglia, Douw Steyn.

Mr Steyn, who founded the Peterborough-based financial services firm BGL, has a net worth of £2.1bn.

Jon Hunt was the third richest person in the region with a net worth of £1.448bn, which is up £12m from his 2022 net worth.

Jon Hunt is the second richest person in East Anglia (Image: Newsquest)

The 69-year-old, who owns Heveningham Hall near Halesworth, made his fortune as the founder of estate agency Foxtons before selling the business for £375m in 2007.

The Earl of Iveagh, who is the owner of the Elveden Hall estate on the Norfolk-Suffolk border, is the fourth richest person in East Anglia.

Earl of Iveagh at Elveden (Image: Newsquest)

The Earl, whose family founded the Guinness brewery, saw his net worth drop from £1bn in 2022 to £983m, the biggest fall in East Anglia.

Patricia Thompson, owner of the Chevely Stud in Newmarket, is the fifth richest person in East Anglia, with a net worth of £884mn – up £15m from 2022.

Ms Thompson's late husband David first made his fortune in the meat industry before getting into horse racing and retail.

Suffolk businessman Mike Lynch, who lost a multibillion-dollar fraud case against Hewlett Packard over its acquisition of British software company Autonomy, has not been featured on the list this year.

Ed Sheeran, of Framlingham in Suffolk, also featured in the 35 Under 35 list with a net worth of £300m, which makes the Shape of You singer the seventh richest person in the UK under the age of 35.

Robert Watts, compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List, said: "This year's Sunday Times Rich List shows a golden period for the super rich is over. For the first time in 14 years we've seen the number of UK billionaires fall."