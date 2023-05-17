Four Essex and Suffolk MPs met with the Energy Minister on Monday.

The group of MPs, who are part of the Offshore Electricity Grid Task Force (OFFSET), are campaigning to stop National Grid’s pylon plans in East Anglia, in favour of an offshore “ring main” to bring wind power down the east coast to London, without spoiling the countryside.

National Grid’s proposals include a 180 kilometre transmission line between Norwich, Bramford and Tilbury, with a new substation on the Tendring peninsula to help the UK achieve its net zero target by 2050.

Campaigners - Harwich MP Sir Bernard Jenkin (centre) with Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey, Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill, Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge (Image: Sir Bernard Jenkin)

The energy firm says the infrastructure will mainly include overhead cables and pylons, but a north Essex beauty spot could be dug up as underground works are proposed in the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The new overhead lines would go east from Norwich, through Suffolk and the proposed Tendring sub station, before carrying on through the outskirts of Colchester and Chelmsford.

The MPs, including Harwich MP and OFFSET chairman Sir Bernard Jenkin, claim their counterproposal would require less infrastructure in the long term, would be £6 billion cheaper, and would be better suited to the environment and communities.

Around 21,000 residents have signed a petition against the East Anglia Green plans saying “we need to protect East Anglia’s stunning landscapes”.

Following the meeting with Energy Minister Andrew Bowie, Sir Bernard said: “The existing plans are contracted, in some cases, but still subject to planning permission, so nothing is set in stone.

“We are pleased that National Grid has announced an offshore review, to look at offshore alternatives.

“Unless the Government can provide new policy and the regulatory framework necessary for an offshore proposal in good time, then why is the Government bothering to spend money they are spending on possible alternatives?

“I am pleased that the minister sounded determined to grip this, and promised a timeline of decisions needed and when they will be taken.”