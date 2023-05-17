It is a parasite that can be spread through the environment in several ways.

For example, infected dogs and foxes can spread the disease, with lungworm larvae being present in their faeces.

Other animals can then ingest is or it can be eaten by slugs and snails, which if eaten by dogs, can further spread the disease.

How many cases of lungworm have been recorded in Essex?





According to an interactive map from the website Elanco, cases of lungworm have been recorded all over Essex since 2015, with there being several points in the Southend, Leigh and Rochford areas.

A number of lungworm cases have been reported across Essex (Image: My Pet and I)

Colchester has also experienced a few cases, with a couple on Mersea Island and one also in Little Clacton.

Chelmsford has had three recorded cases, as well as Billericay, Brentwood, Witham, Great Notley and Halstead.

Elanco has stated that the map is likely a large under-representation of how many Lungworm cases have actually occurred due to it entirely relying on vets and pet-owners to self-report cases.

Lungworm symptoms to look out for

According to the Blue Cross website, lungworm symptoms include:

coughing

breathing problems

not wanting to exercise

loss of appetite

vomiting or diarrhoea

weight loss

if a dog gets a minor injury, like a small cut, it might bleed for longer

Speak to your vet straight away if you think your dog might have lungworm.

How to guard against lungworm

You can prevent your dog from being seriously harmed by a lungworm infection in the following ways:

Regular worming treatments

Picking up your dog’s faeces quickly. This will help prevent the spread of lungworm

Removing toys and bowls from the garden overnight so they are not exposed to slugs and snails

Changing the water in water bowls frequently

It should be noted that lungworm cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.