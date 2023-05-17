The council, which is controlled by the Conservatives, had previously been chaired by Edward Johnson from May 2021, but Tuesday’s meeting sees Councillor Jill Reeves take the helm alongside Councillor Ray Gooding, who is in post of vice chairman.

Mrs Reeves has now been serving at Essex County Council for 38 years, having first become a councillor in 1985 in Benfleet.

Since 2005, Mrs Reeves has represented Hadleigh.

Over the years, Mrs Reeves has served on various committees, and currently chairs the Member Development Steering Group.

She had previously chaired the scrutiny board, as well as the health overview policy and scrutiny committee.

On her forthcoming stint as Essex County Council chairman, she said: “It is an honour to accept the position of chairman and I am proud to continue serving the residents and communities of Essex as the new chairman of Essex County Council.

“We have heard of the continuing ambitious programme set out by this County Council and I very much look forward to working alongside the leader and cabinet to raise the profile of the council and the role it plays in supporting communities across the county.”