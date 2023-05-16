Reports have suggested the two co-hosts, who also present Dancing On Ice together, are “barely speaking”, while one source said that Holly would be happy to continue presenting This Morning without Phillip.

Lorraine Kelly has said she would be “sad” if either left the show, and said the pair had the full support of their ITV colleagues.

The host of Lorraine also added that she felt it was “unlikely” they would leave the show.

She told The Sun: “Do you know what they were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it.

“I would be sad if they left the show but I don’t think that is ever likely to happen and I think they're just getting on with it."

Rumours of the rift between Holly and her co-presenter of 14 years emerged last week, with a source suggesting the pair were “barely talking” and that Holly would be happy to present ITV This Morning without Phillip.

Breaking his silence on the rumours, Phillip Schofield told The Sun: “The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.

"My family went through a real ordeal. As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

“We're the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me through thick and thin, and I've been there for her.

"Holly's support throughout meant the world to me, as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing followers."

A source had told The Sun previously: “Holly adores This Morning and for the first time in 14 years she has made it clear that should Phil ever leave she would want to stay. They are separate entities.

“To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same. But behind the scenes their relationship has cooled.

“Before there would be a lot of banter and camaraderie off camera but that has dwindled.

“Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade. Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”