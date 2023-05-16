O2 customers across much of the UK have reported problems with their mobile phone internet as many experience outages.
Users in areas Like London, Manchester, Glasgow and more have reported mobile phone issues and "No Signal".
Issues were first flagged by Downdetector UK at around 1 pm in a tweet reading: "User reports indicate O2 is having problems since 3:05 PM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/o2/ RT if you're also having problems #O2down."
O2 is yet to release an official statement regarding the service issue, at the time of writing.
User reports indicate O2 is having problems since 3:05 PM BST. https://t.co/MSZ9lWVoGc RT if you're also having problems #O2down— DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) May 16, 2023
Why is O2 mobile internet down as users report 'no signal'?
Users reported a number of issues with the O2 service with 59% having problems with mobile phones, 27% reporting to have "No Signal" and 14% complaining about mobile internet.
One user responded to a Sky customer complaining about a service outage, saying: "There must have been a reason you left your previous provider? The fact is they’re all the same, occasionally we will have outage. O2 is out as well."
Another user responded to O2, saying: "Cannot not make a call or text to an @O2 phone (or from an #O2 phone) Apparently there is an outage across the UK. Care to update your customers? Thanks."
O2 replied: "Hello, we're not aware of this. Drop us a DM with your postcode, we'll take a closer look."
