Users in areas Like London, Manchester, Glasgow and more have reported mobile phone issues and "No Signal".

Issues were first flagged by Downdetector UK at around 1 pm in a tweet reading: "User reports indicate O2 is having problems since 3:05 PM BST. http://downdetector.co.uk/status/o2/ RT if you're also having problems #O2down."

O2 is yet to release an official statement regarding the service issue, at the time of writing.

User reports indicate O2 is having problems since 3:05 PM BST. https://t.co/MSZ9lWVoGc RT if you're also having problems #O2down — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) May 16, 2023

Why is O2 mobile internet down as users report 'no signal'?





Users reported a number of issues with the O2 service with 59% having problems with mobile phones, 27% reporting to have "No Signal" and 14% complaining about mobile internet.

One user responded to a Sky customer complaining about a service outage, saying: "There must have been a reason you left your previous provider? The fact is they’re all the same, occasionally we will have outage. O2 is out as well."

Another user responded to O2, saying: "Cannot not make a call or text to an @O2 phone (or from an #O2 phone) Apparently there is an outage across the UK. Care to update your customers? Thanks."

O2 replied: "Hello, we're not aware of this. Drop us a DM with your postcode, we'll take a closer look."