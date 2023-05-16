A new show, Rise and Fall, on Channel 4 has confirmed that two of the participants from Essex were set to make the game-changing decisions and carry out tasks to win a large pot of money.

What is Channel 4's Rise and Fall show about?

Hosted by Greg James, Rise and Fall premiered on 19 March 2023.

During the competition, sixteen contestants divide themselves into the Rulers and the Grafters.

While the Rulers lived in a luxury penthouse making the decisions, the Grafters lived in the basement, carrying out tasks to win money for the prize pot.

In each episode, the Rulers voted on one of their number to be eliminated from the game and one or more of the Grafters had a chance to move up to the penthouse to join them.

The winner was chosen from the Rulers at the end of the series to win the prize pot of up to £100,000.

Meet the participants from Essex

Sophie Corcoran, a 21-year-old politics student and outspoken political pundit and Ali Melin, a 45-year-old businessman were confirmed to be contestants from the county.

Sophie Corcoran, 21, from Essex (Image: Channel 4 (Simon Webb))

Before the show started, the 21-year-old shared an insight into her qualities and who she gets inspired by.

She said: "The best example of a leader I can think of, who is actually my personal idol since I was a child, is Margaret Thatcher.

"In the game, you need to show strength, I don’t give into this consensus nonsense, we want a conviction.

"If you know you’re right, you’re right.

"You have to be confident in what you’re doing, share your ideas with everybody and just be yourself.

"Be a normal person, don’t try and be someone you’re not because it just never works out in the end.

"I’m really personable and a lot of people tend to gravitate to me.

"I’m a natural-born leader and I’m really strong, I don’t care what anyone else thinks of me at all.

"I’m a well-rounded person so I think I’ve got it in the bag."

In the 16th episode, just before the semi-finals, she got eliminated from the competition, resulting in 11th place. Ali Melin, a 45-year-old businessman from Essex (Image: Channel 4/ Simon Webb)

Sadly, Ali walked away from the prize pool in the first episode.

Before the competition, he highlighted Trump as a great leader, he said: "I think Donald Trump is a great leader because he’s a don’t-take-no-trash kind of guy.

"I’m a great leader, I’m very organised and I can make people do what I want them to do."

For more information about the show, visit channel4.com.