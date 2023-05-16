Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield appeared on ITV’s This Morning together yesterday and today despite reports of a rift between the pair.

The duo put on a united front as they appeared side by side yesterday and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

But despite returning to TV screens for their regular Monday to Thursday gig, rumours are still rife about who might step in if Phil and Holly were to leave the show, with bookmakers slashing the odds in recent days.

'Feuding' - Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Image: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)

Who will take over from Phil and Holly on This Morning?

According to Gambling.com, Dermot O’Leary, who is from Colchester, is currently the frontrunner for the top job, with odds of 6/4.

Stanford-le-Hope-based Rylan Clark is also high up on the list of likely candidates with odds of 3/1.

Dermot’s Friday co-presenter Alison Hammond is 13/8 to take on Holly’s role should it become available, closely followed by This Morning favourite and Big Brother winner Josie Gibson at 2/1.

Bookies favourites - Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond are tipped for the top jobs, with Essex star Rylan Clark also a frontrunner for the gig (Image: PA Media)

What’s happened between Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby?

Last week, Phillip hailed Holly as his “rock” in a statement to The Sun following reports the pair’s relationship has come under strain.

He said: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

Presenters - Current This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby, pictured with Dermot O'Leary and the late Paul O'Grady (centre) (Image: PA Media)

Phillip took pre-planned leave from the show around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

Holly also recently took time off from the ITV morning programme due to shingles.

The TV duo have presented the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Last September, the pair faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, the chief executive of ITV said the presenters had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

Over the years they have been open about their close friendship including sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.