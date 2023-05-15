A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after a crash in Witham.

Essex Police has confirmed officers remain on the scene of a serious crash in Bronte Road.

The incident, which took place at around 5pm today, May 15, involved a car and a cyclist, and took place close to the junction with Cressing Road.

Officers have said a man has been taken to hospital, having sustained serious injuries.

Police also confirmed the road remains closed whilst investigations into the incident are carried out.

Chelmsford Weekly News: The junction where the collision happened.The junction where the collision happened. (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “We need anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage it or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, between 10am and 9pm.

“Visit bit.ly/42RXgbG to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"Please cite incident 925 of May 15."