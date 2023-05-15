A FUNDRAISER launched to support a “living legend” who is fighting for his life has topped £17,000.
The loved ones of Charnce Jeffries have rallied to raise the whopping total in just one week after the 24-year-old was injured in a “tragic accident”.
The former Colchester Academy pupil was found unconscious on the floor of a car park off Tamarisk Way in Greenstead, Colchester, at about 10pm on Friday, May 5.
He was admitted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire where he remains in a coma having suffered a bleed on the brain.
The Gazette understands he is responding well to the care of medical experts who continue to help his condition improve.
Messages of support have flooded into the fundraiser, including from Colchester firm SP Pipelines and Sewers which donated £2,500.
Charnce’s friends have also shown their solidarity with him by issuing words of encouragement.
Best pal Harry Willoughby said: “He’s a living, walking, talking legend. The life and soul of anything, anywhere.
“He is the most selfless person I know and would do anything for anyone, he thrives off others being happy.
“Charnce is the life and soul of the party, the life and soul of Greenstead.”
You can support all fundraising efforts at bit.ly/3VOfGrN.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here