The loved ones of Charnce Jeffries have rallied to raise the whopping total in just one week after the 24-year-old was injured in a “tragic accident”.

The former Colchester Academy pupil was found unconscious on the floor of a car park off Tamarisk Way in Greenstead, Colchester, at about 10pm on Friday, May 5.

He was admitted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire where he remains in a coma having suffered a bleed on the brain.

Family - Charnce with dad Russell and mum Sam (Image: Contribution)

The Gazette understands he is responding well to the care of medical experts who continue to help his condition improve.

Messages of support have flooded into the fundraiser, including from Colchester firm SP Pipelines and Sewers which donated £2,500.

Charnce’s friends have also shown their solidarity with him by issuing words of encouragement.

Best pal Harry Willoughby said: “He’s a living, walking, talking legend. The life and soul of anything, anywhere.

Support - friends of Charnce Jeffries, centre, have rallied around him since his injury (Image: Contribution)

“He is the most selfless person I know and would do anything for anyone, he thrives off others being happy.

“Charnce is the life and soul of the party, the life and soul of Greenstead.”

You can support all fundraising efforts at bit.ly/3VOfGrN.