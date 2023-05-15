Officers were called to Lister Road at about 4pm on Friday, May 12 following reports of a man exposing himself on a public bus.

Officers attended to carry out enquiries and made an arrest over the weekend.

Grahame Page, 64, of Lister Road, Braintree has since been charged with outraging public decency.

He has been remanded into custody and was due to appear in court today, Monday, 15 May.

Police have also issued a warning to the public following posts on social media.

A spokesman said: "We understand that there have been social media posts regarding this investigation.

"Whilst we appreciate the public’s concern, we ask that these are removed to protect the ongoing investigation."