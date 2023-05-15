The new 4D AI camera, created by Redspeed International, can not only detect how far over the speed limit you are travelling but it can also pick up people on their mobile phones, motorists not wearing their seatbelts or how many passengers are in a vehicle.

According to UK automotive service company RAC there is just one camera in operation in the UK at the moment, on the A23 in Lambeth, South London.

The Redspeed website said their camera can be linked to DVLA and UK police databases to check tax and insurance which the RAC said could be used to help with the prosecution of drivers breaking the law.

The new AI cameras from Redspeed can detect of drivers are on their mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt. (Image: Canva)

New AI cameras "pose a threat to everyone's privacy"





The trial of the new speed camera has been met with criticism from some groups.

Brian Gregory, from the Alliance of British Drivers, said: “It’s clear that the hollow assurances the motoring public was given about speed cameras being used exclusively to prevent accidents was always a total sham.

“The objective is actually to maximise their revenue-generating potential.”

Jake Hurfurt, Head of Big Brother Watch, said: “This kind of intrusive and creepy surveillance, which treats every passer-by as a potential suspect, is excessive and normalising.

“It poses a threat to everyone’s privacy. People should be free to go about their lives without being analysed by faceless AI systems.”

RAC defends the use of 4D AI speed camera

RAC said police increasingly rely on technology to catch drivers breaking the law. (Image: PA)

Following the news of the trial in London, RAC road safety spokesman, Simon Williams, said: “While some drivers may criticise these cameras for unwanted snooping, the reality is that these days the police increasingly rely on technology to catch drivers breaking the law – after all, it’s impossible to have a police officer stationed on every street corner.

“When it comes to drivers using handheld phones illegally, we also know from research that drivers are broadly supportive of camera-based technology being used to enforce the law.

“Having said that, given the increasing sophistication of cameras and the potential for AI to play a role in the future, it’s absolutely vital these cameras are set up correctly and there’s an easy means of drivers challenging penalties and fines which they think are unwarranted.

“Drivers who stick to the speed limit and obey the law have nothing to worry about regardless of what cameras are in place.

"It’s also worth remembering that – unlike in other countries – all cameras have to be painted yellow, so they’re plainly visible to drivers.”