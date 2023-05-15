Beckett was joined by Romesh Ranganathan as the comedy duo presented the TV awards which is one of the biggest nights in British television.

At the start of the show, Beckett spoke to the audience and said: “Imelda Staunton is here. It’s exciting, isn’t it?

“She’s nominated for her performance in The Crown. Apparently, Phil and Holly got to watch that a couple of days before everybody else.”

Huge congratulations to all of tonight's #BAFTATVAwards with @pandocruises winners! 🌟



Head to the link below to see the full list 👇https://t.co/XEpnwFI09P pic.twitter.com/PGVdOApNpC — BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2023

As there were hesitant chuckles from the crowd, Ranganathan added: “Little bit of edge for you there early doors, guys.”

Beckett's joke was in reference to the ITV pair who were accused of “jumping the queue” to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in state last year at Westminster Hall, which saw Willoughby and Schofield receive a lot of backlash from the public.

This Morning's Phillip Schofield could be fired by ITV, says source

It comes as Willoughby and Schofield recently made headlines over reports suggesting they had a “falling out”.

Further reports also suggest that ITV bosses were angered after Schofield came out publicly about the pair's "rift".

Previously, the well-known TV star described Willoughby as his "rock" but had said recent weeks “haven’t been easy for either of us”.

It was suggested that this statement was a PR 'own-goal' with it emerging that neither Willoughby nor ITV knew of it.

One source told The Mirror that matters were made worse, adding: “This Morning’s ­relationship with its viewers is built on trust, and they have to believe that Holly [Holly Willoughby] and Phil’s [Phillip Schofield] friendship, and what they’re watching, is real.

“While there was a bit of noise and speculation about their ­relationship cooling, it could have easily been ignored.

Kate Lawler is living our Mamma Mia dream! 😍 pic.twitter.com/faIvCkSx5U — This Morning (@thismorning) May 14, 2023

“But by putting this statement out there, he has turned what was a manageable situation into a feeding frenzy. If viewers now no longer believe in the pair, and make their views clear next week, make no mistake, ITV will act.

“Phil’s position is looking ­increasingly precarious. Monday is very much D-day, but the same could apply to any day next week. No one is bigger than the brand.”

The source added that reports about the duo's waning relationship were "massively overblown".

“Yes, they aren’t as chummy as before, but any suggestion they were at loggerheads and not talking off-air was false.

“But despite not meaning to Phil’s public statement has now created this perception, and if that cuts through to the viewers, it’s over.”