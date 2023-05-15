The card can be used to buy 215 frozen chicken products at Iceland, from own brand food, and partners including My Protein and TGIF chicken.

The supermarket is hiding five of the cards in stores across the country as it wants to celebrate mums with its new V.I.C (Very Important Chicks) card.

Anyone who finds a card in one of Iceland’s stores should show it to a staff member who will verify the win.

You can also nominate someone you know for an Iceland V.I.C card on their Instagram page.

The post reads: "The exclusive card that gives a years free chicken to Very Important Chicks .

"Know someone worthy of such a privilege? Simply like this post and tag your Very Important Chick to nominate them to win.

"We’re also hiding a select number of V.I.C cards in our stores across the nation from next week… keep your eyes peeled to find out more."

The winner from the Instagram page will be chosen at random by Iceland on May 23.

Samuel Robbins-Wells, from Iceland, said: “Unlike other brands, our V.I.C card is created with mums in mind.

“We wanted to give back to the V.I.Cs who come to our stores for their weekly shop.

“As the home of many amazing partnerships and exclusives, all shoppers who visit us instore and online can make the most of the value we offer and pick from our varied range of frozen products to find something the whole family can enjoy.”