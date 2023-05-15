Reports last week said after 14 years of presenting alongside each other on the breakfast show, their relationship had become strained.

A source told The Sun the pair are "barely speaking" to each other off-air and they had cancelled their annual family holiday together.

But it was business as usual for Willoughby and Schofield on ITV's This Morning on Monday with the pair opening the show joking with each other about Willoughby's singing and love of Disney musicals.

There were no signs of the alleged feud that has followed the pair for the past week.

Coming up on tomorrow's #ThisMorning with Phillip and Holly:



⭐️ First ever I'm a Celeb legend Myleene Klass

🗞️ Gyles and Camilla give their morning view

🏋️ Daniel Craig's trainer gets us into shape

🐕 The stars of cult comedy Colin from Accounts



And did we mention... 12 at 12… pic.twitter.com/2RsrR6T6AI — This Morning (@thismorning) May 14, 2023

Schofield hails This Morning co-host Willougby as his "rock"





Schofield over the weekend, hailed This Morning co-host Willoughby as his “rock” amid reports the pair's relationship had come under strain.

The presenter recently returned to the show after taking pre-planned leave around his brother’s sex abuse trial at Exeter Crown Court last month.

The Sun previously reported the absence had contributed to a “cooling” of their friendship.

But in a statement, Schofield, 61, told The Sun: “As I have said before, Holly is my rock.

"We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.

“The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”

This followed a source telling The Sun: “To those around them on set, it has become clear recently that Holly and Phil are not as close as they once were.

“Professionally you would have no idea there was anything going on because on camera they are acting exactly the same.

"But behind the scenes, their relationship has cooled.

“Holly and Phil have gone through rough patches before like any professional pairing who have worked together for over a decade. Before they have always seemed to move on, but this time it seems different.”