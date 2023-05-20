Ben Julian-Harrington said the force’s call handlers had experienced people calling 999 to complain about a pizza order.

Another emergency call was taken from an individual who wanted to know the time.

Mr Harrington said: “When they are calling to complain about their pizza, some people are just being stupid.

“This is quite clearly not an issue for the police.

Call your parents - Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington (Image: PA Archive/Press Association Images)

“That is just a waste of people’s time and they are probably better off calling their mum and dad.

“Not only are they tying up an emergency line but often they are also criminally insulting and abusive to people trying to do a good job.”

Police statistics show the county’s HQ took 548 hoax calls in 2022, with a further 1,582 inquiries made by misdialling or accidentally calling the number.

In March, five hoax callers were also identified and work is ongoing to see if they can be prosecuted.

“There are lots of ways to contact the police,” added Mr Harrington.

“If someone is getting hurt, a crime is in action, if a suspect is getting away or if there is a danger then that is absolutely when you should call 999.”