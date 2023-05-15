A SHOP has been forced to close for repairs after being left with "significant smoke damage".
Crews from Chelmsford and Hawkwell were called to a shop in Church Road, Boreham, this morning, May 15, after a member of staff noticed smoke coming from a fridge freezer.
The shop staff quickly evacuated the shop and called 999.
Station Manager Nick Singleton said: "The shop staff did a really great job of getting all customers out safely and efficiently - wherever you are, if you discover a fire you should always get out, stay out and call 999 - and that's exactly what they did.
"This was a rapid fire spread so our firefighters had to work quickly to stop it from spreading to the flats above.
"Fortunately, thanks to their hard work and skill, they were able to contain the fire to the shop and extinguish it quickly.
"Unfortunately it has left the shop with significant smoke damage meaning they will need to close until repairs can be made."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here