Crews from Chelmsford and Hawkwell were called to a shop in Church Road, Boreham, this morning, May 15, after a member of staff noticed smoke coming from a fridge freezer.

The shop staff quickly evacuated the shop and called 999.

CLOSED FOR REPAIRS: A member of staff noticed smoke coming from a fridge freezer (Image: ECFRS)

Station Manager Nick Singleton said: "The shop staff did a really great job of getting all customers out safely and efficiently - wherever you are, if you discover a fire you should always get out, stay out and call 999 - and that's exactly what they did.

"This was a rapid fire spread so our firefighters had to work quickly to stop it from spreading to the flats above.

"Fortunately, thanks to their hard work and skill, they were able to contain the fire to the shop and extinguish it quickly.

"Unfortunately it has left the shop with significant smoke damage meaning they will need to close until repairs can be made."