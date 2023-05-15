UK Power Networks is carrying out work in Chelmsford.

Power was switched off at 9am and is expected to return between 1.30pm and 2.30pm today.

The outage is affecting properties in the CM2 7, CM2 8, and CM3 8 postcodes on the outskirts of the city - including parts of Galleywood, Great Baddow, Howe Green, and West Hanningfield.

Affected area - CM2 7, CM2 8, and CM3 8 (Image: UK Power Networks)

The power cut is necessary to ensure the safety of the engineers while they carry out essential maintenance.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website says: "We're carrying out planned work in your area. For our engineers to carry it out safely they need to turn the power off.

"We're doing this work as it's essential to provide reliable electricity supplies to your area.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."