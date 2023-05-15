Residents reported seeing officers and a cordon in place at Southchurch Hall Gardens, Southend, yesterday morning.

Essex Police confirmed this was following reports of a serious sexual assault at around 8am.

A man, 25, has since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The female victim is receiving support, Essex Police say.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A cordon was in place at Southchurch Hall Gardens following a report of a serious sexual assault at around 8am yesterday morning.

“The female victim is receiving support from specialist officers and our support services.

“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation.

“He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.”