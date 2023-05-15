A SOUTHEND park has been cordoned off by police after a “serious sexual assault”.
Residents reported seeing officers and a cordon in place at Southchurch Hall Gardens, Southend, yesterday morning.
Essex Police confirmed this was following reports of a serious sexual assault at around 8am.
A man, 25, has since been arrested in connection with the investigation.
The female victim is receiving support, Essex Police say.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “A cordon was in place at Southchurch Hall Gardens following a report of a serious sexual assault at around 8am yesterday morning.
“The female victim is receiving support from specialist officers and our support services.
“A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this investigation.
“He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.”
