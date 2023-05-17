The latest data from the government department reveals that in February 2023 average house prices in Chelmsford reached £383,440.

This was down from £386,783 in January, representing a 0.9 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 4.1 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Chelmsford?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £689,390 from £692,957 in January

Semi-detached houses - Down to £420,832 from £424,991 in January

Terraced houses - Down to £330,242 from £334,366 in January

Flats - Down to £219,147 from £221,104 in January

How do Chelmsford house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the fall in prices this month, Chelmsford is still well above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £287,506 in February.

In cash terms, the average house price in February was £15,052 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 5.5 per cent in February 2023. Prices were down by -1.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the East of England so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode onto their website.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Chelmsford are the most expensive for average house prices.