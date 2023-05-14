Officers were called to Southend High Street, outside Moo Moo clubrooms at around 4am, following reports of two men being seriously assaulted and sustaining stab wounds.

One victim remains in hospital in a serious but not critical condition.

Investigating officers have already arrested two men in connection with the investigation on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have since been released on bail.

A spokesman for the force added: "Our Criminal Investigation Department are now releasing details of a man they want to speak with in connection with this investigation.

"Jordan Price, 21 is described as a white man with brown hair and of a slim build.

"He has links across Southend, Clacton and Walton-on-Naze.

"If you have seen Price or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us. We’re also asking anyone who may have further information or witnessed these assaults to contact us."

Anyone with information can submit a report online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or call 101, quoting incident 214 of May 13.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting its website or by calling 0800 555 111.