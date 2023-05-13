Police are investigating an alleged assault after being called to Springfield Road in Chelmsford at about 4am on Saturday, January 14.

Officers attended the scene between Popworld and Lakeland and found the female victim had been approached by a man and assaulted multiple times.

Police are now looking for anyone with information about the man photographed to get in contact.

They believe the man can assist them with the investigation.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing assault investigation in Chelmsford.

“Officers were called to Springfield Road, between Popworld and Lakeland around 4am on 14 January following reports of an assault.

“The female victim was approached by a man and assaulted multiple times resulting in a black eye and a chipped tooth.

“Investigating officers are now in the position to release this photo of a man who they believe can assist with the investigation.

“If you know who he is or have any information which could assist with this investigation, please contact us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Please quote incident 231 of 14 January when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."