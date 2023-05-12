Templars Academy parents have received a letter from the school after a child was reportedly nearly taken.

In a letter from headteacher Victoria Gooding, she warns parents after an incident, which she says happened yesterday evening, May 11.

The full statement reads: “Dear Parents/Carers.

“We have been made aware that there was an incident last night on the Courts where a stranger approached a young child and tried to take him.

“This man was also approaching secondary age pupils.

“The police are now involved, but we would like to make you aware so that you can be vigilant and ask that you warn your children to be careful, putting in necessary safeguarding procedures.

“Do not hesitate to call the police if you or your children are approached or if you are concerned.

“Thank you for your continued support.”

Essex Police has been approached for comment.