The 33-year-old from Maldon wowed viewers across Europe in last year’s contest with his song Space Man.

The UK, having won the annual competition five times, most recently in 1997, hasn’t enjoyed such success in recent years.

Finishing in last place five times, with Sam’s predecessor James Newman scoring the infamous nul points, the UK had started to lose hope.

Legends - Sam Ryder, pictured with Lulu and Graham Norton, represented the UK in the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest (Image: PA Media)

But Sam, who rose to prominence by posting singing videos on TikTok, turned the tables finishing second to Ukraine at last year’s contest in Turin, becoming the highest-ever scoring UK Eurovision entrant.

This year’s entrant Mae Muller certainly has big shoes to fill with her track I Wrote A Song, which features tongue-in-cheek lyrics about a cheating ex-boyfriend and a propulsive dance beat.

Hopeful - Mae Muller is representing the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest (Image: PA Media)

And with the grand final of this year’s competition upon us, Eurovision fans are undoubtedly heading to the bookies to wager their bets on who will reign supreme at tonight's final.

Swedish singer Loreen has been named as a bookmakers’ favourite to be crowned this year’s winner, having previously won in 2012 with her dance-pop anthem Euphoria.

Second time lucky? - Loreen is representing Sweden again (Image: PA Media)

A survey commissioned by betting giant Betfair has revealed that Essex music legend Sam’s second-place performance is the third most iconic Eurovision moment in the eyes of fans of the contest.

With 17 per cent of the vote, Sam’s iconic performance was only beaten by ABBA’s performance of Waterloo when they won the competition for Sweden in Brighton in 1974, and Bucks Fizz’s performance of Making Your Mind Up in 1981 which saw the group bring the crown home from Ireland to the UK.

Sam Ryder clearly made a lasting impression, with over a third of people placing him first in a list of Eurovision contests they thought should’ve won.

He proved an instant hit with music fans in the UK and further afield, and he’s made the journey from Essex to Liverpool to celebrate this year’s contest. Sam even treated his fans to an impromptu performance against the backdrop of Liverpool’s famous docks.