A total of 2.4 million passengers passed through the terminal during April with Easter Monday being the busiest day of the year so far.

The monthly total was up 16 per cent on April 2022, with the airport also experiencing its busiest day of the year with 87,000 passing through the terminal on Easter Monday.

The top three most popular countries during the month were Spain, Italy and Germany, while the busiest routes during April were Dublin, Istanbul and Edinburgh.

The variety of popular destinations reflects the fact Stansted has more direct flights to European destinations than any other UK airport.

The total number of passengers who passed through the airport in the 12 months ending April 2023 now stands at 25.8 million, an increase of more than 100 per cent on the previous year’s total.

Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said: "April was our busiest month since September last year, and we expect demand to continue to rise as we head towards what could be the airport’s busiest summer ever, so our hard work is ongoing to ensure we are fully prepared.

"During the month, our passengers had the choice of 17 more destinations than were available last April.

"On top of helping millions of passengers get away on holiday or visit family and friends, I’m also very proud of the role the airport played in facilitating numerous evacuation flights carrying British nationals safely home from Sudan, and also the huge logistical operation we successfully delivered to welcome many heads of state arriving for the coronation of King Charles III."

For more information about the flights and how to book them, visit stanstedairport.com.