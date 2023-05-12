This came as the former Mirror editor recounted the time he stormed off the ITV morning show's set when confronted over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Speaking with Amol Rajan in the BBC interview, Morgan said that GMB weather presenter Alex Beresford made a 'personal attack' on him in 2021.

The former GMB presenter told the BBC: “I don’t mind a guest doing that but I do object to someone who had asked to come on the show, who is on the team, who then makes a very personal attack on me.

Like I said, a lot of people have watched, and are watching, this on @BBCiPlayer, where it’s already up. But if you’re charmingly old skool about this stuff, my interview with @piersmorgan is also on @BBCTwo at 7pm.#AmolRajanInterviews pic.twitter.com/EZ2UJklQpk — Amol Rajan (@amolrajan) May 11, 2023

“And so in that moment I thought, there’s two things that are going to happen here. Either I am going to completely lose my rag and do something I regret or I am going to go and walk off.

“I don’t like to think about what I would have done but I was certainly looking at him thinking… yeah, I think I’d better leave the room.

Piers Morgan added: “And just for the record I think he was a treacherous little p***k.

“So he can say what he likes about me and he can absolutely have his right to his opinion. That is my opinion about him.”

"I think what he did was deliberately treacherous to a colleague and I just don't think that's acceptable."

Alex was approached for comment by the Mirror.

Piers Morgan just walked off the Good Morning Britain set (!!!) after co-presenter Alex Beresford defended Harry and Meghan and condemned Piers' treatment of them in yesterday's programming pic.twitter.com/mH75J8ND4O — Chris Rickett (@chrisrickett) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan was drawn into a rant last year when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan was confronted by GMB weather presenter Alex Beresford before the former Mirror editor stormed off set saying: "I’m done with this”.

Co-star Alex Beresford took exception with a number of Piers’ comments on Monday’s show and brought it up live on air.

Alex said: "They've had an overwhelming amount of negative press.

"You know, I watched the programme yesterday and, yes, they had some great press around the wedding, but what press is going to trash someone's special day?

"There was bad press around the engagement before the engagement, and everything that has followed since has been incredibly damaging, quite clearly, to Meghan's mental health and also to Harry.

"And I hear Piers say William has gone through the same thing but, do you know what, siblings experience tragedy in their life and one will be absolutely fine and brush it off and the other will not be able to deal with it so strongly and that is clearly what has happened with Harry in this situation.

"He walked behind his mother's coffin at a tender, tender age in front of the globe.

"That is going to shape a young boy for the rest of his life, so I think we all need to take a step back."