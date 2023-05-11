'Aldi's Next Big Thing' gave 36 British suppliers the chance to stock their products on the budget supermarket's shelves in its first season last October.

Last season, the suppliers took a trip to the supermarket’s headquarters to show their products which ranged from baked goods to store cupboard essentials.

The reality show's panel whittled the products down as they took price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up into account before crowning a winner.

Aldi's Next Big Thing is back for series 2. ( Channel 4) (Image: Channel 4)

Now, presenters Anita Rani and Chris Bavin are back for a second season as it calls on suppliers of all shapes and sizes to get involved.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, commented: “The response to the first series of Aldi’s Next Big Thing was overwhelming.

"We’ve had such positive feedback on showing shoppers behind the scenes, from tasting and developing products, to seeing them land on shelves.

“We are 100% committed to supporting British businesses and thanks to Aldi’s Next Big Thing, the British public can be a part of that too. I can’t wait to see what lands on our plates this series.”

Following the announcement, Simon Cheuk Pong Lee, Commissioning Executive at Channel 4, said: “Aldi’s Next Big Thing really captured the imagination of viewers.

"We’re excited to see it return with more fascinating stories of small, often homegrown food and drink producers given the chance of a lifetime to have a presence on shelves up and down the country.”

Who won Aldi's Next Big Thing last year?





Freddies Farm won the Healthy & Wholesome episode with their product 'Fruit Shapes'.

Co-founder Laurie Fermor commented: “Winning Aldi’s Next Big Thing has been absolutely life-changing for us as a company and as a family. It’s like winning the lottery for a small business and to have the seal of approval from a company like Aldi is incredible.

“It has opened so many doors for us and hopefully we are on our way to being a household name that families can trust. We will never be able to thank Aldi, and Julie, enough for believing in us.”

The supermarket has confirmed Anita Rani and Chris Bavin will return as hosts, alongside Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, Julie Ashfield, who will choose six new products to feature on Aldi’s shelves. ( Channel 4) (Image: Channel 4)

Meanwhile, Malton Brewery and their Yorkshire Pudding Beer won the Treats special.

Its creator Howard Kinder shared: “Appearing on the show was absolutely life-changing. Not only did we land our biggest-ever contract, supplying one of the nation’s favourite supermarkets, but orders also went through the roof.

“It catapulted us into a whole new chapter.”

How to apply for Aldi's Next Big Thing

The full list of last year's winners can be accessed via Aldi's website alongside that exciting entry form.

All businesses need to be based in the UK ( excluding Northern Ireland) and be available to attend ALDI HQ in Atherstone week commencing July.

Applicants can read the full terms and conditions and apply on Aldi's website.

You'll need to be quick though because the closing date for applications is June 12, 2023.