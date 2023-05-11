The 29-year-old rapper was revealed for the position in a segment on ITV's Good Morning Britain today (Thursday, May 11).

The show had teased that a special announcement would be made yesterday, saying that a "huge storm" was coming.

Presenter Susanna Reid started off by saying: "A huge host of names have already been confirmed for this year's Soccer Aid.

"But if you were hoping for sunshine on the day of the world's biggest charity match next month, well we have a warning of a big storm coming."

It's the announcement you've been waiting for!



Please welcome Stormzy as England’s newest gaffer for @socceraid! ⚽️🙌@susannareid100 | @adilray pic.twitter.com/l6KVKMZi9B — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 11, 2023

Co-presenter Adil Ray followed that up by saying: "How many more puns can we put in here?

"In some electrifying news that'll be sure to blow you away, we can exclusively reveal that a multi-award winning rapper has been confirmed as England's gaffer, swapping music for managing it's...Stormzy."

This announcement was accompanied by thunder and lightning sound effects in the studio.

What did Stormzy have to say about the announcement?





In a pre-recorded clip after this announcement, Stormzy said: "I'm not even a musician that day. I'll take 'gaffer', 'boss', err what else do they call the gaffer?

"This is an opportunity to show the world my football mind."

'Come on you Three Lions!'



Stormzy says he will bring the fire and hopes to lead his England to finally bring football home.🤞 pic.twitter.com/4HFhbrYMJa — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 11, 2023

He then joked that if his side were 3-2 down in the 80th minute he might give Jose Mourinho a call to see if he had any tips.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?





Soccer Aid 2023 will take place on Sunday, June 11 with the match taking place at Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

Some of the players that Stormzy will have at his disposal in the England line-up include former international players in Jill Scott, Jermain Defoe and Paul Scholes alongside celebrities like Tom Grennan and Sir Mo Farah.

Meanwhile, for the Rest of the World team Usain Bolt will be captain and will feature alongside the likes of Roberto Carlos, Francesco Totti and Lee Mack.