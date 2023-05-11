Michael Steele, 80, originally from Great Bentley, was jailed for life in 1998 for the murders of three drug dealers found shot dead in a Range Rover in Rettendon, near Chelmsford, in December 1995.

A two-day oral parole board hearing concluded on Thursday, May 11, and the panel has 14 days in which to make their decision.

Jailed - Michael Steele is still in jail while Jack Whomes has been freed

A spokesman for the Parole Board said: “Decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing.

“The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”

Murder victims - Patrick Tate, Anthony Tucker and Craig Rolfe

Steele, who was nicknamed the Angel of Death, has always protested his innocence despite being convicted of the so-called ‘Essex Boys’ triple murder.

Steele was convicted alongside Jack Whomes for shooting dead Tony Tucker, 38, Pat Tate, 37, and Craig Rolfe, 26.

Whomes, who also protested his innocence, was declared suitable for release in 2021 by a Parole Board panel and was freed from jail.

Scene - police removing the Range Rover car in which three men were found murdered. Picture: Sean Dempsey/PA Wire.

Court of Appeal applications were brought in 2006, 2013 and 2016 in a bid to overturn the convictions and the Criminal Cases Review Commission decided last year not to refer another appeal to the court.

The infamous killings, which inspired the 2000 film Essex Boys, starring Sean Bean, took place after trouble arose between two drug-dealing groups.

It is understood Steele has been in custody at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.