These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, May 12 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Northbound way at Junction 19 there will be an entry slip road closure due to construction improvement works from 9 pm until 5am.

Additionally, on the Northbound way between Junction 29 and the Copdock Interchange there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way for the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way at Junction 25 there will be an exit slip road closure for cyclical maintenance between 11 pm and 5 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, May 13 in Essex?

A12

There are no closures currently scheduled on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, May 14 in Essex?





A12

There are no closures currently scheduled on the A12 for this day.

Dartford Crossing

There are no closures scheduled for the Dartford Crossing for this day.

M25

There are no closures on the Essex junctions of the M25 scheduled for this day.