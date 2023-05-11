Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, May 11.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including garden furniture, bits for the kitchen and more.

You can see all of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Belavi Rope Effect Snug Seat

Whether you’re looking forward to a relaxed evening in the garden or you’re hosting friends in the day, this furniture could be just what your garden needs.

The seat comes with five cushions with removable covers including back and seat cushions for comfort and it seats two people.

It’s available for £249.99 via the Aldi website.

Ambiano Chocolate Fountain

If you’re looking for ways to upgrade your summer BBQ or a celebration at home, this Ambiano Chocolate Fountain could do just that.

Ideal for dipping marshmallows, fruit, nuts and more, this chocolate fountain has a multi-tiered system for a smooth flow of chocolate and it comes with 10 bamboo sticks.

Make it yours for £22.99 via the Aldi website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, Lidl customers can expect household gadgets, bits for the garden and more in its middle aisle.

You can see all of the items coming to Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.

Silvercrest Pedestal Fan

With the sun trying to make an appearance in the last few days, it could be time to make sure you have everything you need to keep yourself cool as summer approaches.

This pedestal fan has three speed settings and an optional 75 degrees oscillation.

It can be tilted and customers can choose from three colours: dark bronze, brushed nickel and red bronze.

The fan is available for £49.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Garment Steamer

This steamer can be used to iron, steam, remove lint and brush fabric.

It comes with an integrated stand, a filler cup and a detachable brush attachment plus a practical hanging loop.

The steamer is ready to use in 60 seconds and customers can choose from black or white.

It could be yours for £12.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.