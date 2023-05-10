PC Jake Mabey and his colleagues from Essex Police’s Epping Forest and Brentwood community policing team dropped in on more than 30 street parties on Sunday.

Having once been a keen drummer PC Mabey relived his youth with a skilful display of talent, playing along to Nirvana’s classic Smells Like Teen Spirit before taking on a solo performance.

An amused partygoer captured the set on camera which ultimately led to the officer going viral on social media.

Out and about - PC Mabey and his colleagues dropped in on more than 30 street parties (Image: Essex Police)

PC Mabey drums the law into people every single day, but he also believes it’s vital for officers to be visible in the communities they serve.

READ MORE:

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

He said: “At every street party we went to, people assumed they were in trouble when we turned up and they’d turn the music down, but when we told them we were only there to say hello, it would come back to life.

“The minute I started playing everyone turned around or jumped up. They were clapping and dancing - I don’t think many people were expecting me to jump on the kit.

“It was a great reaction, everyone loved it.”

Sensation - PC Jake Mabey (Image: Essex Police)

The musically minded officer joined the force in August last year after spending four years volunteering as a Special Constable alongside his former job as a youth worker.

He has a passion for helping people and predominantly responds to 999 calls in the Loughton area.

He added: “Community policing is all about being approachable, interacting with the public and building those long-term relationships. That’s what I really enjoy.”

Comparing his new career to his former voluntary role, PC Mabey continued: “It’s very different as a regular from being a Special but good fun.

“Would I recommend becoming a police officer? Definitely.”

Essex Police is currently recruiting. If you think you have what it takes to become a police officer, of if you’d like to find out more about joining the force, lots of information can be found on the Essex Police website.