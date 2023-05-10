DRIVERS should prepare for poor driving conditions this afternoon as weather experts predict thunderstorms in Essex.
Forecasters from the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning, stating that heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to cause some disruption to travel.
What to expect
The warning is in place between 1pm and 8pm today.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️
Thunderstorms across Northern Ireland, and southern and eastern parts of England and Scotland
Wednesday 1300 - 2000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ksm9wnHAQT
The Met Office said: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
“Delays to train services are possible.”
Its forecasters also warned some buildings and structures could be left damaged by lightning strikes.
A similar warning was issued yesterday. The rain in Essex caused one lane of the busy M11 to be submerged in water near Harlow, adding to the rush hour traffic chaos.
Today’s weather forecast for Essex
The Met Office predicts scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop through this afternoon across several areas of the country, including the east of England, before easing during the evening.
As much as 15 millimetres of rain could fall within an hour, increasing to 25 to 30 millimetres within two to three hours as the showers become slow moving.
There is also the possibility of lightning and hail.
